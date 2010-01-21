Suspect in Wednesday crash has history of DWI offenses

By Jamel Major - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The woman authorities say is responsible for a crash that tied up traffic for hours Wednesday morning has a history of drunk driving.



Wednesday's crash was not the first time Erin Michelle Dixon, 37, found herself in trouble with the law. According to Marion (Arkansas) District Court, Dixon was arrested twice last year on drunk driving charges.



Court records show Dixon's first DWI was on March 15, 2009, when she was arrested by Arkansas State Police. Then, on November 16, Marion County authorities arrested Dixon a second time for DWI, refusal to take a breathalyzer, and driving with a suspended license.



After Wednesday's crash, Memphis police charged Dixon with driving under the influence, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and a violation of financial responsibility.



According to investigators, Dixon was traveling the wrong way on I-240 and the flyover around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, when her Infiniti struck two tractor trailers and damaged another vehicle.



The accident shut down traffic on one the city's busiest expressway overpasses for hours.



Dixon was the only person to be hospitalized after Wednesday's crash. Thursday, she remained at The MED in serious condition.

