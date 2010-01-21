Memphis Police reveal stash recovered at storage facility

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis Police revealed everything recovered from a storage unit where a husband and wife stashed illegal guns and drugs.



In total, 19 guns were stored at the unit rented by Alexander and Teresa Wilks at Extra Space Storage. Among those guns were four assault rifles, and five stolen guns.



Memphis Police Director Larry Godwin said this was a big find.



"This was really a good hit by our officers," Godwin said.



Also recovered were seven pounds of marijuana, seven pounds of powder cocaine, four bulletproof vests, large amounts of ammo, and nearly 90 thousand dollars.



Police stumbled upon part of the stash when investigating burglaries at Extra Space Storage. Over 150 of the storage units were burglarized overnight Monday.



The rest of the stash was found in the Wilks' home on Gabay, across from an elementary school.



The Wilks now face a litany of drug and gun charges. Alexander's bond is set at $6 million, while Teresa's is $5 million.



Investigators said they requested the bonds be set so high because of the sheer volume of the stash and the locations where it was all discovered.

