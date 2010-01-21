Mid-South police officer may have made up miracle story

By Janice Broach - bio | email

OAKLAND, TN (WMC-TV) - A Mid-South police officer who said his badge stopped a bullet on Christmas Eve may have made up the story.



An officer in Oakland, Tennessee is under investigation because his story just did not add up.



According to Oakland police officer Joshua Smith, his badge stopped a bullet and saved his life Christmas Eve.



He was wearing a bullet-proof vest. He said he suffered no real physical injuries.



Smith said it happened Christmas Eve when he spotted a car weaving on Highway 64 in Oakland. He pulled the car with expired temporary tags over. Smith said one of the two men in the car swung a knife at him and the driver shot him point blank.



Smith said he shot back but the two men took off.



Oakland Police Chief Keith Hogwood said they are still pursuing the suspects, but are also looking at whether Smith made up the story.



"I've heard the rumors. I don't necessarily believe the rumors," Hogwood said. "My investigators along with other investigators from Fayette County are looking at all aspects of this case."



The Fayette County Sheriff's Department confirmed investigators are assisting Oakland to determine if Smith's story is true.



Law enforcement sources said that investigators were suspicious of Smith's story almost from the beginning, but it was not investigated until three weeks later. By that time the evidence was tainted.

Joshua Smith was unavailable for comment. Investigators said a lot of evidence was collected and they are waiting for the results.

