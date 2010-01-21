Justin Denson's riding companion arrested

An Alabama man wanted for the murder of his mother was taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a pursuit through the streets of Memphis.

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A woman who rode in the car with Justin Denson was arrested Thursday after the pair mysteriously separated.



Molly Stevenson, 31, was arrested near Tupelo, Mississippi and is being held on charges of credit fraud.



It is unclear at this time why Stevenson and Denson separated before leading police on a chase through two states.



Denson was in The Med Thursday night being treated for a minor dog bite injury. He could be behind bars by the end of the night to await extradition to Alabama.

