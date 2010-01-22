Tractor trailers collide on I-40, cattle injured - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tractor trailers collide on I-40, cattle injured

LONGTOWN, TN (WMC-TV) - An accident on I-40 in Fayette County meant trouble for dozens of cows late Thursday night.

Officials said a tractor trailer rear ended another semi carrying dozens of cows around 10:30pm near mile marker 35.  The accident caused both trucks to leave the roadway.

The driver of one of the trucks was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, several of the cows were injured in the wreck.

The accident scene was cleared by late Friday morning.

