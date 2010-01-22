Bartlett boy who fell through ice returns home

By Lori Brown and Nick Kenney

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A 10-year-old boy who fell through thin ice into a frigid West Tennessee pond is back home after being released from a Memphis hospital.



Reece Wagner of Bartlett stopped by to visit classmates at Bon Lin Elementary School late Friday morning before he went home. The sandy-haired youngster stood talking with friends as cameras recorded his visit.



"I feel really good," he said.



His father, Aaron Wagner, said Reece made a full recovery at LeBonheur Children's Medical Center after falling through the ice Jan. 7.



"I feel like I'm on top of the clouds," Wagner said. "It feels really good to have my son home and be a family again."



Aaron Wagner said his son's recovery was nothing short of a miracle.



"I would definitely believe it's a miracle," he said. "The way God has put his hand on him and healed him."



When he arrived home, neighbors gave Reece second, joyous reception



"We want him to know that while he was in there we were praying for him, and just constantly thinking about him, and we just want him to know how much he's loved," Amanda Crenshaw said.



Reece was underwater for over ten minutes after he fell into a small pond behind a subdivision as he and friends played on the ice during a snow day when schools were closed. Somehow, police and firefighters were able to find his near lifeless body. Wagner was rushed to Le Bonheeur, where he spent 15 days recovering.

