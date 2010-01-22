Mid-South soldier laid to rest

By Chip Washington - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Mid-South soldier killed in combat while serving in Afghanistan was laid to rest Friday.



Friends, family, members of the military, public officials, and even complete strangers packed Miracle Temple to say goodbye to Army Staff Sergeant Daniel Merriweather before he was buried.



Merriweather died last Wednesday in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan.



Sergeant First Class Devan Forsythe, who served with Merriweather as a squad leader at Fort Bragg, said he was a good soldier and leader. Forsythe his friend's death brought the reality of war and it's consequences to the forefront.



"It's hard to accept what happened, because even though we're soldiers, we still shouldn't have to bear the burden of death so early," he said.



People who knew Merriweather paid tribute through song and reflected on his life. Family members spoke of a child who was full of mischief who grew up to be a soldier that served three tours honorably in defense of freedom and country.



Merriweather's cousin, Carlos Taylor, said his strength was his asset.



"We were real similar in our strength, in our faith, in our belief in whatever it was that was going on, we believed that we'll get through it," Taylor said.



Merriweather was laid to rest at the Friday afternoon at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Forest Hill Irene Road. Family members asked that memorials be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Hope House.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.