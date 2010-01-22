Serial bank robber wanted in Memphis

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The portion of Poplar Avenue where Bank of America sits could not be any busier. But that did not keep a man from strolling in after lunchtime Friday, demanding money from a teller, and then getting away.



It's the same crime police believe he committed Tuesday at the Bank of America branch at Park and Getwell.



They identified the man as 45 year-old Anthony Maxey of Memphis. A longtime neighborhood friend was not surprised.



"Not at all," she said.



She said Maxey's recent "withdrawals" are just the latest in his life of crime.



"He'd do things, then get in trouble," she explained. "Get out, go back in."



Action News 5 watched Friday as officers with the Safe Streets Task Force went door to door on Willowview Road showing neighbors a photo of Maxey. They even made a stop at his last known address.



"They asked me had I seen the guy," said neighbor James McNally. "I told them I hadn't seen him since last month sometime."



McNally was surprised Maxey's now one of Memphis's most wanted.



"I just thought he was a regular guy, you know?" asked McNally.



Neighbors told us Maxey's had a history of drug abuse. They said that might explain his recent behavior and may be all the more reason he should turn himself in.



"Give yourself up," one neighbor urged. "It's time to stop."



Call Crime-Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information on the whereabouts of Anthony Maxey.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.