Man arrested for driving drunk with his daughters

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - "I was shocked," said Rebecca Hopkins.



That is the reaction she had Friday night when she and her son, Brian, saw a pick-up truck lose control on Dexter Road in Cordova.



The truck struck two other vehicles before leaving the scene.



"And we just followed our instincts and followed him," said Hopkins. "We called the police," she added.



Police say 38 year-old Charles Pierce was behind the wheel of the truck and under the influence of prescription drugs and alcohol.



They arrested him in the parking lot of the McDonald's at Dexter and Germantown Parkway after following directions provided by Hopkins and her son.



"At first, when I was on the phone, they were like stop following him," said Hopkins. "But I couldn't let him get away," she added.



Hopkins was more shocked by what police found in the truck with Pierce. His 9 and 10 year-old daughters were seated in the truck and police found two guns. According to court records, the guns included a loaded .40 caliber pistol and an un-loaded AR-15 assault rifle.



"We felt like God put us at the right place at the right time," said Hopkins.



Hopkins' son said he learned a lesson about the dangers of drunk driving while on what started as just a routine trip home from basketball practice.



"Not to do it," said Brian Littleton.



"We felt like we may have saved some lives last night because he was pretty messed up," his mother said.



In addition to DUI, Charles Pierce is charged with child endangerment, possession of a gun while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of an accident. At last check, he was in jail on a $5000 bond.

