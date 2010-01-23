Police following possible kidnap victim

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC-TV) - A kidnapping and police pursuit is unfolding is West Memphis, Arkansas at this very moment.



Crittenden County authorities confirmed they are following a suspect near the area of the Walmart Super Center located at 798 W. Service Road in West Memphis.



Sources told Action News 5 a woman has kidnapped a man and put him in her trunk and he is calling police for help on his cell phone.



Those details have not been confirmed by authorities. But they do confirm they are in pursuit of a suspect at this time.



