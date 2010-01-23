O.J. Mayo thanks fans by signing autographs

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - O.J. Mayo thanked fans Saturday for helping the Memphis Grizzlies stay on the winning side.



Fans lined up at Ashley Furniture store in Southaven for a meet and greet with the Grizzlies Guard.



Mayo said the cheers from the stands at the FedExForum are helping a tired team get through a long season.



"It helps us so much because it's a long season and we're exhausted all the time," said Mayo. "To come home with the energy that's in our building ... has meant a great deal for us to keep the winning streak, alive and hopefully we'll continue again on Monday against Orlando."



Mayo said he hopes the team can sustain their streak so fans can see some postseason play this year.

