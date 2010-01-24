Driver who caused crash on flyover recovering

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The driver responsible for a fiery tanker crash that tied up traffic across Memphis last week is recovering at the Med Sunday.



Erin Dixon is charged with DUI, Reckless Driving, and Driving With a Suspended License.



Before she collided with the tractor trailer on the flyover Wednesday morning, investigators said she hit several other vehicles on the interstate.



Dixon is from Marion, Arkansas and has a history of DUIs.



Dixon is improving, and was listed in good condition Sunday.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.