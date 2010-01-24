Murder suspect will face judge Monday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A suspect in the Shelby County Jail for a weekend murder will face a judge Monday.



Courtney Caldwell, 20, is charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of 63-year-old James Felix just after midnight Friday.



Police responded to a 911 call at Holmes Road and Millbranch. They found a man stabbed to death on the sidewalk.



The affidavit of complaint revealed Caldwell was in an argument with Felix.



Caldwell left the scene, then returned, allegedly stabbing his victim multiple times.



He is being held on $300,00 bond.

