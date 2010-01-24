Loaded gun recovered at Hamilton High School

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis Security Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a loaded gun at Hamilton High School after a student gave a tip to Trust Pays.



The student was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.



The student who gave the tip will receive a reward for about two-hundred dollars.



The gun had one round in the chamber and six in the magazine.



Buddy Chapman, the founder of the privately-funded Trust Pays, said the fact that the gun was loaded added to the danger.



"If a gun has a round in the chamber, if you drop it, it can go off," Chapman said.



This is the ninth gun found in Memphis City Schools this year through Trust Pays. Three of them were found in elementary schools, and one of them was brought by a six year old.



Chapman said this is the first time Superintendent Kriner Cash acknowledged Trust Pays' role in uncovering illegal activity. He sees the acknowledgment as an encouraging sign for the program.

