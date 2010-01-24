Mid-South soldier helps bring hope to Haiti

By Ben Watson - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Mid-South soldier is bringing hope to Haiti.



Wesley Johnson, a Houston High School graduate, is playing a crucial role in getting earthquake victims the medical attention they need.



Lieutenant Wesley Johnson's grandparents, Harold and Shirley Ball, said that every time news programs mention hospital ships helping the wounded in Haiti, they search their television screens for any sign of their grandson.



Lt. Johnson is flying earthquake survivors to the hospital ship USNS Comfort.



"They fly to pick up the most critical cases and fly to the Comfort hospital ship," Johnson's grandfather said.



Shirley Ball said her son had seen some of the worst tragedies in the aftermath of the earthquake, but also some of the greatest miracles.



"The last time I talked with him was the day he was going to be deployed," she said. "He was anxious."



Johnson's grandmother said just eight years ago, Johnson and his wife Katie graduated from Houston High School. They then went to college at Auburn. The couple had been based in Virginia, but since the deployment Katie is back in Memphis.



Relatives said it was unclear when Johnson would be home.

