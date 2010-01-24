ASPCA investigates Clarksdale animal shelter

By Lori Brown - bio | email

CLARKSDALE, MS (WMC-TV) - Animal protective services began investigating a Mid-South animal shelter Sunday afternoon.



A team with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals arrived overnight. The team said what they found in Clarksdale was sickening.



A director with the ASPCA said the shelter is big enough for 60 animals, but 400 dogs and cats were crammed inside.



Tim Rickey, Director of Field Investigations with the ASPCA, said the conditions in the shelter were endangering the animals.



"The conditions are extremely unsanitary," Rickey said. "There are a number of animals here that have medical issues."



When officials in Clarksdale got word of the conditions inside the shelter, they reached out to local groups for help.



"The staff here and the people that have been volunteering are just heartbroken over how much these animals have suffered," Rickey said.



Once the animals are in a safe place, investigators will determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.



The Atlanta Humane Society volunteered to take in 100 animals Monday.



The ASPCA said they need help finding homes for the rest of the animals.



"There are going to be a lot of animals who need homes," Rickey said. "We're going to move as many of them out as we can, but we certainly won't be able to move all of them out."



The ASPCA will establish an emergency shelter in Clarksdale in hopes that people will come forward to adopt the animals.



If you are interested in adopting one of the animals, or if any shelters have room to take them in, the ASPCA asks that you call the Clarksdale Police at 662-621-8151.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.