Mother of children in car with drunk dad speaks out

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The mother of two children who were in the car with their father when he was arrested for driving under the influenced said she should have trusted her gut instincts.



The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, is the mother of the 8 and 10 year-old girls who were in the car with their father when he was arrested Friday night.



Police said Charles Pierce was under the influence of prescription drugs and alcohol.



"Charlie and I separated about eight months ago," the woman said. "He's been living in Indiana."



She said Friday was the first time her daughters had seen Pierce in five months.



She asked administrators at her daughters' school to make sure Pierce seemed capable of driving before they let the children leave with him.



They talked to him, approved that his behavior was good, spoke with him at length," she said. "He had assured me that morning that he had not been taking anything other than his prescription depression medication."



She also said Pierce told her that there was no way he would jeopardize any visitations with his daughters.



A witness saw Pierce lose control on Dexter Road in Cordova Friday night. He struck two cars and then left the scene.



That night, she said she received a text message from one of her daughters that said, "Mom, I need you."



She said she was shocked to find out the details of the arrest.



"What he had in his system was more than any human being should have," she said. "The weapons he had on him, I shudder to think," she added.



She also said she hopes other mothers will trust their instincts.



"It's that motherly instinct," she said. "My gut was telling me no."



Pierce was arraigned Monday for multiple charges, including DUI, child endangerment, possession of a handgun while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of an accident.

