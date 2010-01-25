ASPCA and volunteers begin removing animals from Clarksdale shelter

By Chip Washington - bio | email

CLARKSDALE, MS (WMC-TV) - Hundreds of animals need a home after horrible conditions were discovered in a Clarksdale, Mississippi animal shelter.



The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is in the process of saving 385 dogs and 45 cats from the Clarksdale Animal Shelter, but they need help finding homes.



Volunteers and ASPCA responders, under request from the Clarksdale Police Department, began removing more than 400 dogs and cats Monday morning.



Tim Rickey, a Field Investigator with the ASPCA, described the conditions inside the shelter.



"This whole entire area ... was covered in urine, feces, and trash," Rickey said. "There were a lot more animals stacked in these cages."



Vans loaded with dozens of dogs were set to depart in hopes of finding a safe place for the animals.



Monie Brown, a Clarksdale resident and shelter volunteer, said the conditions brought tears to her eyes.



"It was just horrible to see these animals living like this, Brown said. "I know the people that were working here were doing the best they could with the resources they had but it needed help."



Help has come from as far away as Georgia. The Atlanta Humane Society will take 120 of the adult dogs back with them to hopefully be adopted.



Anna Ware with the Atlanta Humane Society said the situation in Clarksdale went on too long.



"This situation is dire and unfortunately they let this situation go on too long before someone stepped in," Ware said.



Rickey said at most the facility should only hold 60 animals. They said they hoped to have them all medically checked out and removed from the shelter by the end of the week.



None of the animals are up for adoption yet.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.