Neighbors alarmed after Midtown man is shot in his sleep

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The apartment building at 203 Hawthorne is attracting a lot of attention after someone shot through the windows overnight of unit number one.



"Bang, bang, bang," recalled neighbor Fannie Williams of the sound she heard around 2:00 a.m. Monday morning.



Williams watched police begin their investigation in the wee hours Monday.



"This street is very quiet and nice," said Williams. "This is the first time I've seen this."



Police said one of the bullets struck a 27 year-old man in the knee while lying in his bed. The blood stains are still visible on his white bedspread. At least ten bullets were fired into the apartment.



Shandane Mull lives upstairs from the bullet-riddled apartment with her 15 year-old daughter.



"I would hate for my daughter to come downstairs and be shot," said Mull. "An innocent child," she added.



She does not know the tenant who was shot very well. But she said there is always a lot of traffic in and out of his apartment.



"That's something I don't want to deal with," said Mull.



Police said the victim tried to drive himself to The MED before he was stopped by officers who thought he was a suspect. They interviewed who is reportedly the victim's roommate.



"It's ridiculous to be able to not stay in your home safe," said Mull. "Think you're not going to be safe," she added.



The landlord said he would like to see the pair move out as soon as possible.



The victim eventually got to The MED in no-critical condition. He was later released. No one was at his apartment when an Action News 5 crew stopped by.

