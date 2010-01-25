Robbery of Hispanic market matches motives of similar crimes

By Janice Broach - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The armed robbery of a Mexican market matches the motives of similar robberies in Memphis.



Surveillance video shows a robbery last Sunday at the La Roca Tienda Mexican on Whitten Road north of I-40.



The video shows a man in a gray hoodie walk into the store and then a second suspect come in and grab a man. Then the man in the gray jacket walks up to the clerk and demands money.



The other suspect walks two people around the corner, then walks an employee to the front, knocks him down and takes him around the corner.



A store employee, who did not speak enough English to give an interview, was there when it happened.



He said he was scared. He also indicated the suspects made two employees and a customer lie down in the aisle.



The store owner said one of the two suspects, an Hispanic man, came in the store first and asked for a phone card.



The owner said it appeared that at least one of the suspects had knowledge of how the store operated. The two men took all of the phone cards and $5,000.



The owner said they no longer keep that much money on hand anymore.



The robbery at La Roca Tienda Mexicana is similar to other robberies of Hispanic businesses.



Police have released surveillance video of other robberies of Hispanic businesses and said the suspects look similar.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a 1993 Chevy Blazer, two-toned blue and black with a roof rack and Mississippi plates

