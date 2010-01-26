RiverKings welcome students for Face Off Field Trip

By Chip Washington - bio | email

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC-TV) - In what has become an annual tradition, the Mississippi RiverKings hosted youngsters from all over the Mid-South Tuesday.



In today's Face Off Field Trip, the RiverKings welcomed over 8,000 children to their regular season game against Rapid City.



Buses packed with students from as far away as Marshall and Tate Counties came to enjoy the fast-paced action. But the trip was also billed as a learning experience.



"We just feel like for children seeing something new, having a new experience, broadening their horizons is so important to their learning," Whitley Rives with the RiverKings organization said.



In addition to Memphis and Shelby County students, children from DeSoto, Tate, Marshall, and Tunica Counties in North Mississippi made the trip.



All the students attending received an educational workbook with sections on creative writing, math and science.



The RiverKings won 3-2 in a shootout.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.