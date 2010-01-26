Four people in hospital after early morning fire

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a house fire early Tuesday morning.



Crews said the fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a house on Palm Street in Frayser.



During their search, crews discovered two women inside the house suffering from second- and third-degree burns.



Both were taken to the MED in critical condition.



Two men escaped the fire through windows in the home and were also sent to the MED in non-critical condition.



Investigators are still working to figure out exactly how the fire started.

