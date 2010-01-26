Mid-South woman to attend State of the Union address

By Chip Washington - bio | email

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC-TV) - A woman from the Mid-South will be part of President Obama's State of the Union address Wednesday.



Gertrude Bridgeforth, 86, is preparing to head to Washington to witness what is known as the hottest ticket in the nation's capitol.



She will attend courtesy of Congressman Travis Childers' office.



Bridgeforth said she is excited about attending, but also hearing Obama's message.



"I'm looking to hear his message of what he's going to tell the American people," Bridgeforth said. "I'm hoping that they will accept and be really receptive to his message."



Bridgeforth, who also attended Obama's inauguration, received word last Tuesday from Childers' office that she would be his only guest.



Bridgeforth said she hopes to meet Michelle Obama and wants to offer her a personal invitation to come to Mississippi later this year to address the issue of obesity.



Bridgeforth will leave for Washington Wednesday morning.

