Council looks to put the brakes on take-home cars

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The days of a free ride on the taxpayers' dime are rapidly coming to an end.



Memphis City Council member Kemp Conrad is getting closer to putting the brakes on take-home cars for employees he said do not need them.



"It's become a perk, not a necessity," Conrad said. "We're at a point where we can't afford perks."



Conrad is working with the new administration to develop a policy on take-home cars.



"Take-home cars will only be for folks on call or who have to respond to an emergency," Conrad said.



This move for a change in policy began after Action News 5 exposed that Estrice Boone, the city's former General Services Director, fixed up a once wrecked police car with taxpayer dollars.



At the time, Boone defended his actions.



"You wouldn't want the boss riding around in the worst car in the fleet," Boone said.



Conrad said a review of the city's fleet could uncover cars the city can auction off.



Conrad also said that some positions do not warrant a take-home car.



"I don't think the assistant director of the library needs a take-home car."

