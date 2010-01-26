911 calls of Memphis firefighters battling blaze revealed

By Jamel Major - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The frantic communication between Memphis firefighters and 911 dispatchers while battling a fire earlier this month was released Tuesday.



An elderly woman died after her home on Mayflower Avenue caught fire earlier this month. The woman's home was so cluttered it made it difficult for firefighters to get to her.



"We're still trying to get in, there's a lot of stuff in this house," one firefighter said during the call.



It took firefighters nearly 30 minutes to get the flames under control, and even longer to locate Esther Ray, 81, who was trapped inside.



Ray was eventually pulled from the fire after several attempts to enter her bedroom.

"There's no way you're getting through this front living room," another firefighter said.

Ray was rushed to a waiting ambulance, but she later died at the hospital.



Investigators are still trying to determine what may have started this deadly fire.

