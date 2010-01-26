Suspects wanted for robbing gas station lead police on chase

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A police chase that began in Bartlett ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle in Fayette County.



Investigators said two people robbed a gas station Tuesday night at Highway 70 and Elmore in Bartlett. They fired two shots into the ceiling.



The suspects led police on a chase along Interstate 40 eastbound and finally crashed at mile marker 35 in Fayette County.



Police said one suspect is in custody, while the other is still at large.



