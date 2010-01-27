City worker finds man living inside Pyramid Arena

By Jamel Major - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - With no job or a place to call home for the past year, life on the streets has been tough for 50-year-old Clarence Barber.



"I've been living from parking lots and garages trying to keep warm and staying out of the rain," Barber said Wednesday.



While these are desperate times, Barber said what one homeless man was caught doing at the Pyramid should have never happened.



Memphis police arrested the man and escorted him from the property after he was recently caught living there.



"I mean, that is wrong," Barber said.



According to a police report, a city of Memphis employee was doing plumbing work at the Pyramid when he spotted the homeless man walking inside the facility. After searching the building, the worker noticed a glass window near the ticket office had been shattered.



"I don't think it's right for them to kick the windows out," Barber said.



Officials have since boarded up the smashed glass with plywood.



"Nothing like that would ever come to the thought of my mind, doing something like that," Barber said.



Memphis police did not charge the man, who was instead taken to a homeless shelter.

