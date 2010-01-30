Ice, crash leave some MLGW customers in the dark

Northwest Tennessee could see as much as a foot of snow before the winter weather storm system that hit the Mid-South Friday passes.

Trolleys were attached to tracks. They were among the only things rolling downtown Friday night. Most drivers took Action News 5's advice and stayed home.

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Ice on power lines, combined with an automobile that struck a pole, led to outages for MLGW customers in parts of the Mid-South late Friday night and Saturday morning.



The outages affected customers in east Memphis, Collierville, and Cordova.



Utility officials said the outages were at least partially caused by a problem on one of MLGW's transmission lines. The utility worked with the Tennessee Valley Authority to restore power.



Nearly 20,000 customers were without power at the height of the outages. At 11:00 a.m., MLGW's online outage map reported nearly 5,000 were still in the dark.



MLGW is still working to restore power to affected customers. If you have an outage, call 901-544-6500; for downed lines, call 901-528-4465.

Spotty outages were reported by Entergy customers in Arkansas and Mississippi as well.

