Ice roads still causing trouble on Mid-South roads

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Ice still came between the rubber and the road in Midtown Saturday night.



Bob Nations with the Shelby County Office of Preparedness said that while the ice may not look that bad, looks can be deceiving.



"When we have icing conditions, the ability to stop and then start again, you can be at a traffic light and start spinning in place, or spinning into another vehicle," Nations said.



Nations said the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency is in stand-down mode, yet ready to reactivate at a moment's notice.



"We have a lot of ice, a lot of slush that is going to refreeze," Nations said, "and we have some very cold temperatures that are coming."



Ray Diehl and Bill Schroeppel braved the icy conditions to attend the Memphis Grizzlies game. They found walking as difficult as driving.



"This is worse than the driving," Schroeppel said. "Once we got on the interstate we had no problem, but some of the ramps weren't as good as the side streets."



Since the roads will likely freeze again late Saturday and early Sunday morning, hundreds of churches decided to cancel Sunday morning services.

