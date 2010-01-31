Some Mid-Southerners brave slick roads to attend church

By WMC Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - While icy roads canceled a number of worship services Sunday morning, some congregations braved the slippery conditions and made it to church.



Sunday morning services got underway on time at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ in Orange Mound.



Church members admitted they had to drive carefully to get to the service, but said getting to church every Sunday is worth the trip.



Pastor Robert Williams said his line of work continues even with ice on the roads.



"We're in the soul-saving business," Williams said. "We can't close down, not even for icy weather."



One church member, Charles Marion, said he and his wife drove 60 miles from Saulsberry, Tennessee to attend worship services this morning.



Marion said he encountered some slippery spots but made it to Memphis just fine. He did not expect any problems during the return trip.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.