Batesville reacts in shock to murder of newborn baby

BATESVILLE, MS (WMC-TV) - Residents of Batesville were still in shock Wednesday over the news that resident Linda Nash, 16, stabbed her newborn baby to death Saturday because she didn't want her parents to know she was pregnant.



Panola County Sheriff Otis Griffin, who is also a parent, said it's important to pay close attention to your children.



"You need to develop a relationship with them," he said. "This is why we're losing a lot of them to different things and different situations, because we as parents are not listening to our kids as we should."



Griffin said Nash's parents were still in a state of disbelief over what happened.



Nash attended North Delta School, which Wednesday issued a statement on its website, which read, "The North Delta School family is heartbroken over the tragedy and extends our sympathy to the Nash family. Our prayers are with them during this trying time."



Nash was involved with the local Boys and Girls Club, just three years ago. Program Coordinator Adriann Ellis said she was saddened by Nash, who she called a bright student with potential.



"I would rather have taken a beating by telling my parents I'm pregnant than opposed to this tragedy, and the consequences that she's facing by being tired as an adult, that's even worse," Ellis said.



"What caused her to not have confidence in anyone that she could go to and say, 'Hey, I have this problem, and can you help me?'" Program Director Dennis Hoskins added.



Nash remained behind bars Wednesday on $100,000 bond.

