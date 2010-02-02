Family members mystified by woman's disappearance

By Jamel Major - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Family members are searching for a Memphis woman who disappeared last Wednesday after dropping her children off at school.



Jennifer Pickett says dealing with the disappearance of her cousin, Sony Millbrook, has been extremely tough.



"Everybody is pretty devastated," Pickett said Monday. "Everybody is handling it differently."



Memphis police say Millbrook was last seen Wednesday when she dropped her children off at Westside Middle School.



"She dropped the younger children off at daycare," Pickett said. "She dropped the older children off at school. and what happened next is quite a mystery to the family."



Pickett and Sony grew up together, and have always been close.



"She was a very popular person in high school," Pickett said. "A lot of people love her."



Pickett added that Sony's five children miss her greatly.



"It leaves so much frustration in so many areas," she said. "There are the children. We're all working together as a family in dealing with them to help nurture and comfort them in this particular time."



They are now hoping for her safe return.



"A lot of people want her to come home," Pickett said. "They're praying for her and wishing the best for her."



If you know anything about Sony Millbrook's disappearance that could help authorities, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.