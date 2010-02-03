Restaurants close in the Cooper-Young neighborhood

By Nick Kenney - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Two restaurants in the Cooper-Young neighborhood have closed, causing many to ask why businesses in this area are closing.



Blue Fish closed last Thursday, and Dish also closed recently.



Tamara Walker with the Cooper-Young Business Association said the area still has a positive reputation in Memphis.



"We're known as the historically hip part of town," Walker said.



David Dault, who lives in the neighborhood, said the area was once very convenient.



"When I moved here, I sold my car because I was just able to walk everywhere," Dault said.



The owners of Blue Fish said the restaurant was a victim of the poor economy.



Tamara Walker said she is recruiting replacements. She also pointed out the fact that 24 new businesses opened in the area in the past 17 months, 23 of which are still open.



Walker also pointed out that some of the 174 businesses operating in Cooper-Young, including Young Avenue Deli, still draw customers.



"People are going to come here," Walker said.



Walker also said she did not think that Cooper-Young was going anywhere anytime soon.



"No," Walker said. "Never."

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.