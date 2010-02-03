Dyersburg police officer shoots, kills suspect

By Janice Broach - bio | email

DYERSBURG, TN (WMC-TV) - A man in Dyersburg, Tennessee is dead after an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex.



The deadly shooting occurred late Wednesday afternoon at the McNeil Apartments in Dyersburg while the officer was serving a warrant.



Elizabeth Neace, a neighbor, heard the incident as it happened.



"We heard three gunshots go off, "Neace said. "We ran outside and they said they had shot and killed Charles King."



"He's a good friend of everybody, he never bothered nobody," Neace added.



Neace said King was taking care of his uncle.



"His uncle witnessed all of it," Neace said. "He is on dialysis. He is in very bad shape."



The shooting happened when Dyersburg police served a warrant on Charles King. Neace said it was some kind of parole violation.



Dyersburg Police Captain Roger Dudley said that it is not clear what exactly happened and the incident is currently under investigation.



Neace said King was armed with a knife.



"It makes me very angry," Neace said. "I was in the apartment behind it and a bullet could easily hit me or my friend or her friend's grandbabies."

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.