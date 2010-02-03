Brawl cancels Mid-South high school basketball game

By Anna Marie Hartman - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The Craigmont Chiefs' game against Raleigh Egypt never tipped off Tuesday because of a pregame brawl that resulted in the arrest of ten people, two of them students.



Moments after the brawl, Memphis police had to break up a crowd that gathered at a nearby McDonalds.



Memphis City Schools Superintendent Kriner Cash said fights such as these are rare.



"There are fights at games, but they don't happen all the time," Cash said. "Ninety-nine percent of the games, students and athletes and everybody handles themselves well."



Trouble was also brewing Tuesday night at Melrose High School.



The matchup with rival school White Station was over sold, and hundreds of people were turned away.



Trisdaz Crawford, a Melrose student, did not get into the game.



"I didn't get in at all," Crawford said. "They kind of took my money for nothing."



Calvin Crawford, 34, caused such a disturbance he was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.



Memphis Police Director Larry Godwin said these type of disturbances will not be tolerated.



"We've got to send a message to the students and the parents that it's going to be a safe environment," Godwin said. "Criminal activity won't be tolerated on- or off-campus."



Students said they felt administrators should have started selling tickets earlier in the day and then stopped when they knew the gym would reach its capacity.



A Memphis City Schools spokesperson said the incident was a "clear misjudgment on the Melrose staff in terms of the number of tickets sold during presale and after presale."



Calvin Crawford spent the night in Shelby County jail and was released Wednesday morning on $100 bond.



There are no refunds for the Melrose game but tickets can be used for a future game.

