Community group's offices burglarized

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - The LeMoyne-Owen College Community Development Corporation's website features the slogan, "People helping people help themselves."



But burglars recently helped themselves to a building owned by the organization and shared with others in the neighborhood known as "Soulsville USA."



"Any kind of crime is frustrating," said Tim Sampson with the nearby Stax Museum. "But it's more frustrating when somebody's been working to make things better," he added.



The LeMoyne-Owen CDC is the force behind "Soulsville Town Center." That development is nearing completion right across the street from Stax.



"They do a lot of great work," said Sampson. "Do a lot of great things," he added. "Some things that are high-profile, some that are not high-profile," said Sampson.



The door where the burglars broke into the development corporation is boarded up. Employees balked at the publicity when we stopped by Wednesday afternoon.



However, Action News 5 still learned what impact the crime might have by pulling the police report.



It showed burglars swiped more than $20,000 worth of computers, TV's, and other electronics. A computer belonging to the neighborhood code enforcement office was among the items stolen.



"It's sad," said Tim Sampson.



But Sampson is confident the development corporation will recover.



"They've faced challenges and hurdles before and have bounced back," said Sampson. They'll do great," he added.



The community development corporation's director is out of town. Employees said they could not comment without his permission.

