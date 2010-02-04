Memphis FBI helps bust mom accused of selling explicit pics of daughter

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Neighbors in Monroe, Michigan could not believe the secret kept by the couple who rented a house on Winchester Street.



"It's a big shock to find out that was happening over there," says neighbor Keith Bining.



Convicted sex offender James Frazee and his girlfriend are charged with taking at least 500,000 explicit photos of her 15 year-old daughter. Investigators said it began when the girl was just seven.



"No one knows how desperately wicked the human heart is," says FBI Special Agent C.M. Sturgis.



He works in the Memphis office. That's where the disturbing case near Detroit started when members of the Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered photos of the victim in various states of undress on a computer confiscated during a raid in Jackson, Tennessee.



They tracked down the suspects in Michigan after identifying the girl using the information gathered in Jackson.



"There was a team standing by there ready to take the reigns if you will," said Sturgis. "They ran with the case from there," he added.



The investigation revealed the mother and her boyfriend made up to a $1,000 a month from a subscription-based website featuring images of the girl. The man who owned the computer in Jackson was one of their many customers.



"$29.95 will get you risque photos of a relative of mine," said Sturgis. "That's absurd to me," he added. "It's just heinous activity," said Sturgis.



The mother's name is not being released in order to protect the victim's identity. The suspect in Jackson is not being identified because the case is ongoing.

