Suspected serial killer charged in the Mid-South

A suspected serial killer was charged with murder Thursday in the Mid-South.



Investigators said Theodis Hill strangled a woman in Forrest City, Arkansas in September. He may be responsible for other murders in the St. Louis area.



Monica Mull will never forget that September day last year when a utility worker discovered a body in a ditch right across from her Forrest City home.



"We saw flashing lights out of our window," Mull said. "We looked out and we saw the fire department, police and they had the street taped off."



Mull learned the body in the ditch was Marissa Lowe. She had been strangled.



Arkansas investigators now believe Hill is her killer. He is charged with first degree murder.



Hill was already behind bars in St. Louis for another murder. Hill is also a suspect in several other murders in the St. Louis area, two of which happened last year.



Hill came to Forrest City last year to work with a relative renovating a house.



Arkansas investigators said Hill was a suspect in the murder of Marissa Lowe from the beginning. They would not say why he was a suspect.



They received a warrant to search his house and car. The next day he disappeared from Forrest City.



Mull said the thought of a possible serial killer in her neighborhood was frightening.



"That made it worse because he could have still been here," Mull said. "It is a relief he is caught."



Forrest City is hoping to extradite Hill so he can face charges there.

