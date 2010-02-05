Dogs discovered in puppy mill bust nursed back to health

By Jamel Major - bio | email

RED BANKS, MS (WMC-TV) - Nearly 100 dogs were seeking emergency shelter Friday after they were discovered during a puppy mill bust at Nancy and John Garrison's home on Turner Cove in the Red Banks community.



Many of the animals were found covered in their own filth.



"Some of them came in with really bad skin conditions," Kelley Weir with the American Humane Association said. "Some came in with puppies."



A team of veterinarians have set up a medical triage to nurse the animals back to health.



The dogs are inspected, shaved, fed and vaccinated.



Weir cared to a chihuahua that had just gone through serious surgery.



"She's a little scared, but she's just had her eye removed and she is recovering," Weir said.



The animals will be transported to other area shelters where they will be put up for adoption.



"Marshall County is not equipped to handle this many animals," Weir said. "Usually the clinic takes in about ten animals."

