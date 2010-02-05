MCS teacher charged with sex crime involving underage boy

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Many parents at Ford Road Elementary School Friday did not even know about the charges against one of the faculty members there.



But 2nd grade teacher Timothy Sanders may never be back after Memphis Police said they caught him in a sexual situation with a 17 year-old boy.



"They're held to a higher standard," said parent Libra Pree. "Because they supposed to be educating our children, not messing with them," she added.



Police said officers on routine patrol around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning decided to look in the window of Sanders' car when they saw it parked in a lot at Greenbelt Park on Mud Island.



Court records stated that both Sanders and the boy were "partially unclothed" and preparing to have sex.



"You could say yes," said Major Loris Hopkins with Memphis Police.



Hopkins said Sanders exposed his privates and even wore a condom during the encounter. However, he was caught just before having sex with the victim who is one year below the age of consent.



"His parents were contacted and they cooperated with the investigation," said Hopkins. "They wanted to press charges," she added.



Police said Sanders met the victim on MySpace and initially agreed to be just friends.



"It is disturbing that he's a teacher," said Major Hopkins. "Especially when his everyday activity is around minor children," she added.



The school district took Sanders off the job without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

