Officer suffers minor injuries in high school brawl

By WMC Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A Memphis police officer is the latest victim of a basketball brawl at a local high school.



Police responded to a fight at Kirby High School just after 9 p.m. Friday night.



The officer suffered minor injuries when he tried to break up a fight in a crowd after the game. The officer was not taken to the hospital.



This was the third fight at high school basketball games in one week. Ten people were arrested after a fight at the Craigmont - Raleigh-Egypt game. There was also a brawl before an oversold Melrose - White Station game.



Memphis Police Director Larry Godwin said these fights will not be tolerated.



"We've got to send a message to the students and the parents that it's going to be a safe environment," Godwin said. "This is what you have to do at school and the criminal activity won't be tolerated in or off campus."



No arrests were made in Friday night's brawl.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.