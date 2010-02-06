Clarksdale shelter reopens following investigation - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Clarksdale shelter reopens following investigation

CLARKSDALE, MS (WMC-TV) - The Clarksdale, Mississippi Animal Shelter reopened Saturday after an abuse investigation.

The shelter came under scrutiny in January after hundred of pets were found in deplorable condition in a space meant to house only 60 animals.

The shelter was defined as "no kill", meaning no animal was turned away.

No charges were filed in the case.

The city has hired a new shelter director.

