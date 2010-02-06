New information revealed in serial rapist case

By Kontji Anthony - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Memphis Police are on the trail of a serial rapist targeting women in the Northeast part of the city and Shelby County.



Women, including Faye, at Jennifer Meadows Apartments said they felt uneasy after a serial rapist struck.



"They need to hurry up and catch him," Faye said. "That's scary."



Faye saw the police cars swarm on January 29th. She lives near the sixth victim.



"It's really a shock," Faye said. "I'm just finding out. I didn't know."



All but one of the victims lived in second-floor apartments.



"I always thought that staying on the top level of an apartment was more safe," Faye said.



All of the women are under 30 years old, but of different races. One of the rapes occurred in Bartlett, the other five in Northeastern Memphis.



The suspect's car is described as a late 90's model red Honda Civic with two doors and tinted windows.



Each rape happened about two months apart beginning last May.



Faye said she learned of the most recent rape a week after it happened.



"I had a letter in the door, but I didn't know exactly what happened," Faye said.



The suspect entered through an unlocked sliding glass door on the second floor.



The suspect is described as an African American in his late 20's or early 30's. The suspect is around 5-feet 5-inches tall, wears black clothes, has a stocky build at around 220 pounds and speaks in a deep Northern accent.



Victims have had a tough time getting a good description of the suspect because some of said he actually covered their eyes.



Police have asked to be aware of suspicious people and lock doors. Call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH if you can help with this case.

