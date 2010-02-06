Documentary on Memphis sanitation worker premieres in Oxford

By WMC Staff

OXFORD, MS (WMC-TV) - The documentary based on a Memphis sanitation worker in the 1960's debuted in Oxford this weekend.



"I Am A Man" tells the story of Elmore Nickelberry and the sanitation workers that brought Martin Luther King, Jr. to Memphis in 1968.



John Hubbell, one of the film's producers, said Nickelberry was an important part of history that is too often forgotten.



"Mr. Nickelberry is a guy who's still out working every day," Hubbell said. "We can really touch living history."



Nickelberry has worked for the city for 56 years and has no plans to retire.



The documentary of his life is still making the festival circuit rounds.



Last weekend the documentary took home four regional Emmy Awards. It has also been accepted into the curriculum of Memphis schools.

