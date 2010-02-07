Earle, AR superintendent suspended pending investigation

Two year old tornado damage still marks the school district's administration building in Earle, Arkansas. But there's another storm is brewing these days.

By WMC Staff



EARLE, AR (WMC-TV) - A Mid-South superintendent has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of an exposure investigation.



The Arkansas State Police are investigating claims that Jack Crumbly, the superintendent of schools in Earle, Arkansas, exposed himself to a substitute teacher.



Crumbly also serves in the Arkansas State Senate.



A former substitute claimed Crumbly exposed himself to her during a meeting at the central office.



State prosecutors will determine if charges are to be filed.

