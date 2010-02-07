34 dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill bound for New York

By Kontji Anthony - bio | email

OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC-TV) - Dozens of dogs once living in a suspected puppy mill are on their way to starting a new life.



Animal rescue groups worked hand-in-hand at the Olive Branch airport to place 34 dogs onto a PetAirways jet headed for New York Sunday where they will be put up for adoption.



Their new home is a far cry from the conditions in which investigators found the dogs at the home of Nancy and John Garrison in Marshall County last Thursday.



"Thirty-four of these dogs that we took out of a puppy mill Thursday are going to be living in the lap of luxury in New York.," Kelley Weir with the American Humane Association said.



Alison Cardona with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) hopes the dogs will find new homes.



"The ASPCA is taking 34 of these dogs back to New York where they'll be placed up for adoption and they'll finally get the loving care that they so desperately deserve," Cardona said.



After learning how hard these puppies lived in a suspected puppy mill, Pet Airways gave the ASCPA a discount to fly the dogs to New York City.



The precious cargo is being transferred from the local crates to the PetAirways crates. Then, PetAirways is going to take them on this private jet. It is about an hour and a half ride to New York City.



Steven Hansen with PetAirways is the in-flight pet attendant manager.



"I make it my job to go up and give them comfort and love while they're up in the air," Hansen said.



Weir said she was happy to see the dogs leave.



"We're excited for them," Weir said. "We're very happy to see them go and start their new lives."



Saturday, one-third of the dogs rescued in Marshall County found a new home in Atlanta.



The ASPCA and the Atlanta Humane Society will care for the animals until they find new owners.

Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved.