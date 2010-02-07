Potholes create headaches for Mid-South drivers

By Lori Brown - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Some Mid-South roads had yet to recover from the last bout of winter conditions Sunday.



Potholes are proving perilous for some drivers, and a new round of potential winter weather will not help the situation.



Sharon Turner is sick and tired of hitting potholes.



"It was just like running into a hole," Turner said. "It was a hard bump and the tire just went down flat."



Turner said he got a flat tire going over a pothole on Macon Road.



"We'd appreciate it if they can fix the potholes so we can drive safely to and from wherever we're going, especially women," Turner said. "We don't know how to change flat tires, and it's dangerous if it happens to be on the highway."



The Director of Public Works said wet weather creates potholes, as does cold weather. Cold and wet weather combined, like what hit the Mid-South last week, is especially hard on roads.



There are so many potholes the director said the Public Works Department can not fill them fast enough.



The director did assure that her department is working on the problem.

