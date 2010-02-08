TDOT uses new weapon on snowy roads

By Jason Miles - bio | email

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - Tennessee Department of Transportation snow plow driver James Gray hit the road again as a second round of snow fell on the Memphis metro area Monday afternoon



"It's coming down now," said Gray while we rode along with him.



"Big 'ol flakes," said Gray.



It was the first time Gray had been behind the wheel of a super-sized snow plow called the "Tow Plow." It's able to clear up to three lanes of traffic at once.



"Well, you get more work done with less people," said Gray. "I think that was the purpose of them getting it you know?"



We rode with Gray as he headed West on Highway 70 from the TDOT facility in Arlington.



It was evident that many drivers were having a hard time staying on the snowy roads. We saw a pick-up truck that had ran off the road and into a tree.



"We weren't expecting to get any of this, at all," said Steve Lemmon, TDOT's Assistant District Superintendent.



He was among those of us surprised to wake up to so much snow. But he said the pricey new plow made all the difference.



"We've just gotten that plow this year," said Lemmon.



Despite their new weapon and endless hours on the road, there's still only so much drivers like James Gray can do. They said the rest is up to you.



"Slow down, stay off those brakes, and keep your distance from one another if possible, and stay patient," said Lemmon.



Lemmon told us the new snow plow cost about $65,000. He hoped to have another one soon.

