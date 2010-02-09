Colder weather to move in as rain and snow end

Early morning snowfall closed schools and made driving dangerous Monday for motorists across Mid-South, and officials believe the worst may still be to come.

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A wintry mix of precipitation will be ending across the Mid-South today, chased by very cold temperatures.

National Weather Service radar showed the last of the precipitation occurring in the Jackson area of West Tennessee at dawn Tuesday.

Most area schools were closed Tuesday, although Memphis City Schools remained open. The Memphis Police Department lifted its inclement weather policy Tuesday morning.

Up to seven inches of snow had fallen by Tuesday morning in the state's northwest corner, while a change to rain melted much of the three or so inches that fell Monday night in northern Middle Tennessee.



A winter storm warning for West Tennessee counties north of Interstate 40 was set to expire at midmorning.



Ran was changing back to snow in the Nashville area and the forecast for East Tennessee called for a mix of precipitation giving way to rain before turning to snow or flurries Tuesday night.



Much colder weather will move in Tuesday night with low temperatures in the 20 in the eastern two-thirds of the state, but the mid-teens at western locations.



Copyright 2010 WMC-TV. All rights reserved. The AP contributed to this story.