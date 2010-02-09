Two people injured in Tuesday morning shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC-TV) - A man and a woman were shot and injured Tuesday morning during an apparent domestic dispute.



According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday in a home on Glenview Avenue.



Family members said the wounded woman and her child's father were returning to the woman's home after taking their baby to the doctor when the shooting occurred.



Witnesses said the baby's father became upset because the woman's new boyfriend was at the home when they arrived. A short time later, the shooting started.



"He got angry and started shooting," said the woman's uncle, Charles Lewis. "He shot my niece and he shot my other man. And there were kids in the house. They said he wanted to kill the baby now."



The woman was taken to The MED with a wound to her back. Her new boyfriend was also injured. Both were listed in non critical condition.



Police are still searching for the suspect in the shooting.

